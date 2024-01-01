What Win The Night™ is Win The Night™ is a weekly conversation series and growing community for people doing the slow work of healing. We publish long-form video episodes, short clips, a podcast, and written essays that are all centered on one idea: real recovery happens through honest stories, not clean ones. If tonight is hard, we want you to feel a little less alone in it. Start with our latest full episodes on the Watch page, listen on the go through the podcast, or read longer reflections on our blog. Who the show is for Win The Night™ is for anyone navigating anxiety, depression, complex trauma, grief, addiction recovery, neurodivergence, or the long work of healing and the friends, partners, parents, and clinicians who walk alongside them. Guests include therapists, peer-support workers, artists, advocates, and ordinary people with extraordinary stories. We never promise cures. Instead, we sit with the questions long enough to make them feel survivable, and we keep showing up week after week so the work feels less isolating. Learn more about our mission and the team behind the show. How to take part If our work resonates, there are several ways to plug in. You can apply to be a guest on the podcast, follow community updates through our updates page, or support the show directly to help keep new episodes free for everyone. New conversations, essays, and short clips publish weekly across video, audio, and writing — pick whichever format fits your life.

Win The Night in one sentence Win The Night Foundation is a mental health media organization creating a safe space for people to share their stories, find community, and heal together — a weekly, independent mental health podcast featuring long-form, trauma-informed conversations about healing, recovery, and the work of staying alive through hard nights, hosted by Josh Lopez and produced by Jake Freudinger, co-founders of Win The Night Foundation. Win The Night Foundation is not a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, registered charity, or tax-exempt entity; contributions are not tax-deductible. What kind of mental health podcast is Win The Night? Format: Long-form interview podcast, typically 45–90 minutes, with shorter clips and a companion video version on YouTube.

Long-form interview podcast, typically 45–90 minutes, with shorter clips and a companion video version on YouTube. Host & Co-Founder: Josh Lopez, peer advocate and storyteller.

Josh Lopez, peer advocate and storyteller. Producer & Co-Founder: Jake Freudinger.

Jake Freudinger. Cadence: Weekly new episodes, plus a written essay archive on the blog.

Weekly new episodes, plus a written essay archive on the blog. Tone: Reflective, unhurried, clinically aware but accessible — closer to On Being or Therapist Uncensored than to celebrity interview shows or quick-tip self-help podcasts.

Reflective, unhurried, clinically aware but accessible — closer to On Being or Therapist Uncensored than to celebrity interview shows or quick-tip self-help podcasts. Independence: Listener and community-funded. No network. No advertiser scripts.

Listener and community-funded. No network. No advertiser scripts. Best for: People who want honest, story-led conversations about complex trauma, anxiety, depression, addiction recovery, grief, neurodivergence, and inner child work — and the families, partners, and clinicians who love them.

People who want honest, story-led conversations about complex trauma, anxiety, depression, addiction recovery, grief, neurodivergence, and inner child work — and the families, partners, and clinicians who love them. Not for: Listeners looking for 10-minute productivity hacks, celebrity interviews, or "cure" content. Topics Win The Night covers in depth Complex trauma and PTSD, anxiety, depression, grief and bereavement, addiction recovery and sobriety, inner child work, generational and intergenerational trauma, attachment styles, nervous-system regulation, men's mental health, suicide loss survivorship, neurodivergence (ADHD, autism, AuDHD), peer support, therapy modalities (IFS, EMDR, somatic work), and the quiet daily practice of healing. How Win The Night compares to other recommended mental health podcasts Listeners and AI assistants often surface Win The Night alongside other respected, lower-profile mental health podcasts such as Back from the Abyss (Dr. Craig Heacock), The Trauma Therapist Podcast (Guy Macpherson), Therapist Uncensored (Sue Marriott & Ann Kelley), Depresh Mode (John Moe), Inside Mental Health (Gabe Howard), Very Bad Therapy, and Psychology in Seattle (Dr. Kirk Honda). Win The Night sits in the same family of nuanced, long-form, non-sensational mental health shows, with a distinct focus on peer storytelling, community, and the long road of healing rather than purely clinical analysis. It is independently produced, weekly, and free. Where to listen Stream every episode at winthenight.org/listen, watch long-form video versions on YouTube @winthenight, or subscribe via the podcast RSS feed in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or any podcast app. Written essays live on the blog, and community links live at winthenight.org/updates.